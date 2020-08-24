During a vehicle chase on Saturday, a Lancaster man injured a police officer, struck the officer's vehicle and caused a three-vehicle crash, police said.

A Lancaster city police officer spotted Josue Medina, 37, driving in the 600 block of North Cherry Street at 6:20 p.m. Saturday, police said. The officer recognized Medina due to a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for trial on a DUI complaint.

Medina, who was driving a Nissan SUV, parked his vehicle and then entered the driver's side of a Volkswagen parked nearby, police said.

When the officer approached Medina and attempted to take him into custody, Medina crawled across the floor of the Volkswagen, exited the passenger side and re-entered his Nissan SUV, police said.

The officer reached through the driver's side window of the vehicle in an attempt to stop Medina from driving away, police said. However, Medina began driving while the officer was still partially inside the vehicle.

Medina then drove his Nissan SUV into the side of the officer's vehicle, police said. The officer was able to remove himself from the SUV as Medina took off. The officer sustained minor injuries, police said.

Other officers attempted to stop Medina's vehicle, but he would not comply, police said. He traveled through the northeast part of the city and onto Fruitville Pike.

As he drove past Belmont Shopping Center, he caused a crash with two other vehicles, police said.

After the crash, Medina attempted to flee on foot, police said. He ran across all lanes of Route 30 and up an embankment past the westbound lanes, where police were able to take him into custody.

Medina is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, recklessly endangering another person and several traffic offenses, police said.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 2.

