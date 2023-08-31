A man accused of shooting a 16-year-old girl in an East Lampeter Township hotel in 2022 has been arrested in Texas.

Joseph Rivera Jr., 21, of Cuero, Texas, was arrested July 21 in Victoria, Texas, in the southeast part of the state, by the Victoria city police and US Marshall’s Office. He was extradited to Lancaster on Aug. 6.

Police say Rivera is one of two men who shot and injured an unidentified teenager, shooting her in the upper right thigh at the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township on Oct. 5. She survived with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Video footage shows two masked men entering the hotel, lining up at the second-floor door and pulling out a revolver and a semiautomatic handgun and begin firing through the door. Police counted 15 bullet holes from the attack. The girl’s mother was in the room with her but was uninjured.

The girl told police she suspected the gunmen were part of the “300 Gang,” who were accusing her of ratting on an unspecified plan they had. She denies reporting on the gang.

Through video footage, address records and known connections with the gang, police determined Rivera was one of the shooters and was staying in Texas while things calmed down in Lancaster. Tape from a phone call Rivera made to Lancaster County Prison inmate Kesean Hill revealed Rivera was staying in Texas, and Rivera needed to leave Pennsylvania as there was “hot s— out there.”

Rivera is charged with two counts of attempted criminal homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure. He is being held in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of a $500,000 bail. Police did not give an update on the second shooter and said the case remains open.

