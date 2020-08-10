Stephen John Jones was acting strangely before he allegedly shot and killed a man early Sunday morning in West Earl Township, according to a neighbor and police.

Steve R. Walker was found shot in the head in a car along rural Cats Back Road with his foot on the brake and the vehicle in reverse, police said. According to the affidavit, the wound was "consistent with a close-range shot from a shotgun delivered through the open driver's side window."

Walker, of Brecknock Township, was 68 years old.

At 11:56 p.m. Saturday — just 14 minutes before a police officer arrived at the scene of the shooting — Lancaster County-Wide Communications received a call about a man with a shotgun inside the Sheetz at 891 E. Main St. (Route 322) in Ephrata Township.

The man would later be identified as Jones, 27, of Akron. Jones was charged with criminal homicide and robbery, and taken to Lancaster County Prison.

'He wasn't a bad guy'

Justin Herbst recognized Jones from surveillance images taken at the Sheetz.

He told police later Sunday morning that Jones was his neighbor at a West Maple Grove Road apartment complex in Denver Borough.

"He wasn't a bad guy, the guy I knew," Herbst told an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter Monday afternoon. "The guy that left my house a half hour earlier (than the shooting), he was in a hurry. It seemed like he had something on his mind."

According to the affidavit, Jones entered the Sheetz carrying a shotgun and asked that pump No. 17 be turned on. A Sheetz employee told police she told Jones he couldn't have a gun in the store and that there was no pump 17.

Jones then exited the store, drove to a gas pump, put the gas nozzle in his truck, then, after less than a minute, drove off with the nozzle still attached, according to the affidavit. The robbery charge is for the incident at the Sheetz.

At 12:10 a.m., a bicyclist called Lancaster County-Wide Communications to report he heard a shotgun being discharged near Goods and Cats Back roads, which is less than 3 miles from the Ephrata Township Sheetz. He later told a detective with the Lancaster County Detective Bureau that the gunshot was followed "by what he recognized as the sound of a round being wracked into the chamber of a pump-action shotgun."

The bicyclist said he heard "squealing tires" and saw a pickup truck driving southbound on Cats Back Road at a high rate of speed. He said a Toyota Camry remained stopped in the same area, according to the affidavit.

Skid marks indicated Jones forced Walker to stop, according to court documents and the prosecutor's office.

Authorities are still investigating whether Jones and Walker knew each other before the incident.

Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head.

'All over the place'

According to the affidavit, Herbst said he saw Jones trying to siphon gas from a neighbor's car around noon Saturday. Herbst told police he gave Jones $20 for gas.

He also told police he saw three or four long guns and a handgun in Jones' truck, according to the affidavit. He said Jones told him he was taking the guns to a storage unit.

Herbst told police Jones showed up at his window with moonshine at about 11 p.m. Saturday and they had a drink, according to the affidavit.

He also told police other neighbors had told him that around midnight, Jones was banging on doors and jumping around the parking lot.

In a phone interview with a reporter, Herbst said Jones had been his neighbor for a couple years and he considered him a casual friend. But Jones had recently been acting strangely, Herbst said.

Thursday night, Herbst said, Jones was playing volleyball with Herbst, his children and another neighbor and was "all over the place."

Herbst, 37, said he'd gone archery hunting several times with Jones and believed he was originally from Florida. He thinks Jones moved here for a job. Jones also has a son who lives several hours away with his ex-fiance, Herbst said.

Herbst said he figured the root beer moonshine Jones offered was a thank-you for the $20 he gave Jones for gas.

"He was always like that. Anytime he'd borrow tools, he'd offer a beer," Herbst said.

Taken into custody

Police took Jones into custody about 12:30 p.m. Sunday the Acme warehouse on South Muddy Creek Road in Denver. He admitted he was at the Sheetz, but denied having a gun - even when shown a picture of him with one, according to charging documents. He also denied shooting anyone or being near where Walker was killed, documents said. Jones admitted he owned a shotgun and said it was in a storage unit.

Jones told police after he left the Sheetz, his truck ran out of gas near Fivepointsville and he slept in it, court documents said.

Jones' coworker, Ricky Hoffman, told police Jones called him around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and told him he ran out of gas and left his truck near Fivepointsville. Hoffman said he took Jones to get gas, then to his truck, where he noticed a shotgun shell in the cup holder, a rifle round on the floor and a bicycle in the truck, according to the affidavit.

Hoffman then went to the Acme warehouse, where a coworker showed him a photo police had released from the Sheetz, and then Jones arrived in his truck.

Staff writer Abigail King contributed to this report.