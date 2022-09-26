A Millersville man awaiting trial on a charge that he stole a Pride flag from a city couple’s home was found guilty of harassing one of the homeowners in a separate case Monday.

Shawn Gollatz, 41, was fined $200 and ordered to pay $143 in costs on the summary offense after the hearing before District Judge Adam Witkonis.

According to the citation, Gollatz followed Charlie Ballard with intent to harass or annoy on July 4.

Gollatz said he would appeal.

“I can’t see why legacy media has such interest in matters like this except to push forward a radical leftist political agenda. It seems like a petty smear campaign to detract from decades of volunteer work I’ve dedicated to my community, for no other reason than to get clicks and make a dollar,” Gollatz said in a text.

Ballard, who uses the pronoun they, said Gollatz tried to fluster them during the hearing, but a city police officer was “amazing and supportive.”

Ballard said they and their partner, Rob Gay, first became aware of Gollatz in May when he was captured on a home surveillance camera taking their Pride flag from a holder on their porch and walking away.

Police charged Gollatz with one count of theft, a third-degree misdemeanor, in the flag theft. The case is pending in Lancaster County Court.