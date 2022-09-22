The man charged with homicide in Lancaster County’s oldest cold case is scheduled to appear in court Thursday as his criminal case begins moving forward.

David Vincent Sinopoli, 68, will appear before District Judge Joshua Keller for a preliminary hearing, where prosecutors have to present evidence that a crime was committed and that Sinopoli is probably responsible.

If they do, the case will move to county court to be heard by a judge or jury.

According to authorities, Sinopoli stabbed 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in her Manor Township apartment on Dec. 5, 1975. She had also been sexually assualted.

Sinopoli, of East Hempfield Township, had lived in the same apartment complex as Biechler for a time, but moved out sometime prior to August 1975. He lived on the second floor of the four-unit building.

Sinopoli was never a suspect, but using a combination of DNA evidence and family tree analysis, a team of genetic genealogists in Virginia developed him as a strong lead in December.

In February, investigators learned that Sinopoli, his wife and another couple would be flying out of the country from Philadelphia International Airport, according to court records. Detectives followed Sinopoli and retrieved a coffee cup he had discarded.

From that cup, investigators obtained a DNA sample. That DNA sample was then compared with DNA samples taken from blood on Biechler’s clothes that investigators believed belonged to her killer. The comparison found the samples consistent, prosecutors said.

Investigators arrested Sinopoli on July 17 at his home. He has been held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.