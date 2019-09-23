Lancaster city police charged a man with Monday's shooting death of a 36-year-old city man.
And food left cooking on a stove led them to the shooter, according to police.
Pedro Almodovar, 36, of Hazel Street, was shot about 11:06 a.m. as he sat in the passenger seat of an SUV parked in the 300 block of Howard Avenue, police said. A woman was the SUV's driver and she was unharmed.
The shooter came up to the passenger side and shot Almodovar at least once in the torso, then walked away, police said.
Police were called. An officer removed Almodovar from the SUV and police and emergency medical providers worked on him, but he died at the scene.
The shooting was captured on surveillance video, police said.
The video also showed the shooter and another person had been outside the Hillrise apartments before the shooting, police said.
Meanwhile, a smoke detector went off in one of the apartments. Firefighters arrived and found that food left unattended on a hot stove was the cause. Detectives also went inside and noticed a drivers license on a table for Raymond Speller Sr., police said.
Detectives believed Speller was the shooter based on the surveillance video and got a search warrant, police said.
Police charged Speller with homicide and two firearms violations after investigating.
He was at large Monday night.
Police ask anyone with information to call 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. Tipsters may also text a tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus the message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous.