Justo Smoker will waive his arraignment Friday and has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and false imprisonment in the disappearance of Linda Stoltzfoos, according to court documents.

The 18-year-old Amish woman has been missing since June 21. She was last seen walking from church to her family's home on Beechdale Road in near Bird-in-Hand in Upper Leacock Township.

The court proceeding, at which a judge explains criminal charges to a defendant and at which a defendant must indicate whether they understand them, is often waived. A defendant also enters a plea.

Arraignments also set deadlines for filing pretrial motions and sharing of evidence.

Prosecutors have said they believe Smoker, 34, of Paradise Township, abducted Stoltzfoos. There’s no indication they knew each other.

Smoker was charged in part based on a homeowner’s video surveillance that showed Smoker’s car near a person believed to be Stoltzfoos.

Her bra and stockings were found buried near where Smoker’s vehicle was seen later that day, leading investigators to say they think Stoltzfoos was harmed.

Smoker is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

