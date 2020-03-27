A man who cut off his ankle monitor while out on bail for charges stemming from a July shooting was arrested recently, according to the Lancaster city police.

Jonathan Lopez, 18, who was charged along with three others from a July 28 shooting, cut off his ankle monitor on Jan. 23, police said.

Lopez was arrested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office on March 14, police said. He is back in Lancaster County Prison on $250,000 bail.

Another man charged with Lopez, Farhad Wahidullah, was arrested in February for also cutting off his ankle monitor while out on bail, LNP | LancasterOnline reported.

The July shooting happened in the first block of West Filbert Street.

A 52-year-old man was shot while he was working on his vehicle. He did not die.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Four people were charged in August, including one 15-year-old.

The men were looking for another person who was not there, police said. Wahidullah took a handgun from his waistband and handed it to Nicholas Rosario, 20, who fired the gun at the 52-year-old, police said.