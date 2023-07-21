A man accused of a fatal shooting at East Hempfield Township trailer park will have his case decided in Lancaster County Court after waiving a preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.

Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, of Lancaster, is accused of killing Jordan Scott, 29, who was shot to death May 20 after a fist fight in Trailer Village Community on the 2900 block of Terry Lane.

Police viewed video footage of the fight from a nearby building, which shows Scott fighting another man around 11:40 a.m. at the park. When they separate, Scott goes back to the motorcycle he arrived on but hesitates and resumes arguing with the man.

At that point, a gray Toyota Corolla with tinted windows drives past, dropping off a man who police believe is Osorio Melendez. In the footage, Scott’s girlfriend tries to intercept the man, but he points the gun at her head. Walking toward Scott, the man shoots him in the chest.

Scott was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Scott’s girlfriend identified the shooter as Osorio Melendez, who fled the scene. Police said Scott and Osorio Melendez knew each other, but did not specify how.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Osorio Melendez, who turned himself in to the police the next day and was charged with criminal homicide and other firearms offenses. He is next scheduled for a formal arraignment in front of Judge Brian Chudzik on Aug. 25. He is being held without bail in Lancaster County Prison.