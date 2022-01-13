Matthew Micheal Hill has been charged with aggravated assault and several driving violations following a September, 2021 crash which left passengers in his vehicle severely injured.

According to police, on Sept. 6, 2021, Hill was driving in the area of Parkview Heights Road Ephrata Township when he lost control and crashed, sending him and his five passengers to the hospital.

A police reconstruction of the incident found that Hill was driving 93 MPH in a 35 MPH zone, and lost control around a curve and struck a tree.

According to police, Hill's passengers suffered severe injuries, such as broken backs, legs, arms, teeth and pelvises.

According to police, hill provided a written statement admitting that the vehicle was not mechanically sound and that the inspection had expired in 2018.