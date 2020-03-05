Sometime after Kristin Graham had been strangled to death and her body left in her Caernarvon Township bedroom, the man she'd been in a relationship with told his father two people were dead because of his actions, according to police.

"I can't get into details pops but it's just like the movie. When he says, 'I did a bad thing George,'" Matthew Moser texted his father, Peter Moser, on Monday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause.

Earlier in the day, Moser told his father he had "choked her out" and called her a witch, the documents said. That prompted Peter Moser to go to Graham's home to look for her and his son, but he couldn't find them.

Matthew Moser, 31, of Honey Brook, Chester County, is charged with homicide and related crimes in the death of the 47-year-old mother of three. He's being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail.

Online court documents don't list an attorney for Moser. Attempts to reach his family were unsuccessful.

A March 17 preliminary hearing is scheduled before District Judge Raymond Sheller.

In other texts, Matthew Moser told his father: "Two major things happened, and two people lost their lives due to my actions. One of them was a really bad person. A demon. The other was a good guy just a stupid guy. It's really his own fault but the law blames me. It's so stupid but it's a big deal."

He didn't know what to do, he texted, "but I know I'm not going to surrender. I can't. I will not."

Police arrested Matthew Moser at a West Goshen Township hotel Monday evening after a several-hour standoff.

He was taken to prison Wednesday after being treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Texts with victim's daughter

Matthew Moser also texted with one of Graham's three children, police said in the affidavit.

About 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Moser texted the girl the following:

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Hey, I'm not trying to sound 'childish' or anything but I am almost certain your mom is seeing another man. Her car was there but she wasn't there all night idk if she blocked me or if her phone is dead, but she never did that before. I'm concerned. If you hear from her can you please have her call me? Thanks."

The girl replied that she was going to ignore the first part of the message and that she would run over to the house to get some of her belongings so she would check.

The girl texted Moser on Monday afternoon that she'd gone to the house, but the bedroom door was locked. She was really worried, she said.

The girl told police she went with her older sister. Her mother's car was there and keys. She banged on the bedroom door but got no response. Before she left, she wrote on a whiteboard in the kitchen:

"Mom Plz call me as soon as you see this. It's been three days and you're not answering."

Found by police

Police found Graham's body on Monday evening after being asked to do a welfare check by her estranged husband, Scott Pauster. He was concerned because his 14-year-old daughter, who lived part-time with Graham, hadn't been able to reach her since Saturday, police said.

Pauster told police he had called Moser, who told him he'd last seen Graham on Saturday. Moser told Pauster he dropped her off after shopping and that he saw her get into a white van with a shady looking man, police said in the affidavit.

Pauster told police Moser seemed friendly, but spoke in an unusual tone, which he attributed to some kind of anxiety. Pauster also found it odd that Moser told him about the van.

Police found Graham with her legs covered by a towel and bathmat and upper body covered by a beanbag chair. She'd been bleeding from the nose and mouth and had a couple-inch abrasion above her right eye.

Police also found a door to the second-floor balcony ajar and a footprint on a chair below the balcony.