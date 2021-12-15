A Duncannon man told police his boat was anchored before the discharge near the York Haven Hydro Station sucked the boat underwater in October, leading to his wife's death.

During the course of the investigation, however, police determined 47-year-old Robert King took prescription pain reliever Percocet before taking the boat out and drove dangerously close to the discharge.

Now, nearly two months later, he is facing charges.

King, of Duncannon, was charged with with homicide by watercraft, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of recklessly operating a watercraft, according to court documents filed Tuesday. In total, he's charged with five misdemeanor offenses and three summary offenses.

Christina Elaine King died after their boat capsized on Oct. 22, around 8:50 p.m. near the 100 block of Collins road in Conoy Township. She was approximately 42, according to Susquehanna Regional police detective Wilfredo Rivera. King was found unresponsive in the water around 9:30 p.m. and first responders began performing CPR., Bainbridge Fire Chief David Stoner said after the incident.

Robert King and a child were found by rescue teams on a nearby island and taken to Hershey Medical Center.

Robert King told a Game Commission Waterways Conservation officer that he, his wife and his child were fishing for walleye by the York Haven Hydro Station that night and were anchored about 30 feet from the wall at hydro station, according to the affidavit.

King said he realized their boat was drifting into the discharge, even though he had a 10-pound and 25-pound anchor on the front and back of the boat, respectively, according to the affidavit. When he put the boat in reverse, the rear of the boat was quickly pulled down and the boat capsized, he told the officer.

Robert King said he was able to grab his child and swim to a nearby island, according to the affidavit. He told the officer that he tried to swim out to Christina but he was unable to reach her because he was tired.

Both Christina and the child were wearing life jackets, investigators said. Robert King was not.

He told officers after the incident that he didn't drink any alcohol, but did take Percocet that afternoon, according to the affidavit. In a later interview, he showed officers a prescription for the pills, but the prescription date was sometime after crash.

An officer noted that a warning on the Percocet prescription said "to use care when operating a vessel," according to the affidavit.

Investigators said that videos and photos from the hydro station show Robert King driving into the discharge, according to the affidavit. Witnesses who called 911 told investigators that the boat came across the water from the Falmouth boat launch and never anchored in one spot, it just kept driving around.

"It was confirmed that the angle and speed with which King entered the discharge would not have been from drifting," the Waterways Conservation officer Sean Lake wrote in the affidavit. "

"The discharge was clearly illuminated and was marked with a flashing warning light," Lake wrote in the affidavit. He added that a sign also warns boaters of the fast and turbulent water "that is clearly visible when coming from the Falmouth boat launch."

In a November interview, King's child told investigators the story of that night again, matching her written statement, according to the affidavit. Then the child said all the facts she was telling officers were told to her by her father.

The child didn't understand how their boat got pulled into the discharge because the water was pushing them away and downriver, she told investigators.

Robert King told investigators during a November 7 interview that the boat had drifted down river and they pulled the anchors up and drove back up toward the discharge, according to the affidavit.

The boat ended up in the discharge "because he had poor judgment that night," Lake wrote in the affidavit. An investigation of the boat three days after it capsized suggested that boat wasn't anchored before it went into the discharge.

"Had Robert had a proper look out, stayed out of the restricted area and operated his boat with due regard for the safety of his passengers, this accident could have been avoided," Lake said in the affidavit.

Robert King is not in prison and did not have to post bail, according to court documents. No lawyer was listed for him.

He was a preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Randall Miller at 2:15 p.m. on January 21, nearly three months to the day of his wife's death.