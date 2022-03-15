A 21-year-old man has been charged with the shooting death of another man at a Lancaster city gas station Monday night.

Carlos Almanzar-Torres, of Lancaster, was charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

Almanzar-Torres shot 19-year-old Damian Santiago following a fight at an A-Plus Sunoco gas station at 111 West Orange Street near North Prince Street at 10:17 p.m., Lancaster city police said in a news release.

Investigators determined Almanzar-Torres and Santiago encountered each other at the gas station and began fighting.

Almanzar-Torres pulled a handgun from his jacket pocket, chased Santiago around the inside of the store and shot him in the right shoulder, police said. Santiago collapsed inside the store.

Almanzar-Torres told police he approached Santiago to shoot him again, but instead punched him as many as four times.

Two store employees were "in close proximity" to Almanzar-Torres when he fired the gun, according to the news release. Police did not say how many shots were fired.

Almanzar-Torres left the scene and turned himself in at the Lancaster City Police Station about an hour later, telling police "his anger got the best of him," according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Investigators determined Almanzar-Torres and Santiago knew each other and that the incident was not random.

A court docket states Almanzar-Torres was arraigned on his charges Tuesday morning and is currently in Lancaster County Prison after being denied bail by Judge Jodie Richardson. He will face a preliminary hearing before Richardson on March 25.

An attorney was not listed for Almanzar-Torres in the docket.