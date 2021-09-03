A Lancaster man who was charged with assault after fatally injuring a man during a drug transaction was not charged with criminal homicide because he “did not act with the criminal state of mind” required to support the charge, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Samuel Torres Jr., 28, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of criminal use of a communication facility and two felony drug violations.

Torres punched 61-year-old Hipolito Gonzalez in the face, causing Gonzalez to fall backwards and strike his head on the sidewalk in the first block of New Dorwart Street at 6:53 p.m. on March 18, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

A forensic pathologist determined Gonzalez sustained multiple large fractures to his skull, which proved fatal, according to the affidavit. Gonzalez died at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on March 26 of a traumatic brain injury, his death being ruled a homicide by Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

But the coroner’s homicide ruling is not a legal conclusion, said Sean McBryan, a spokesperson for the DA’s office.

In the case of Torres, “there is no evidence to indicate that the defendant acted with the required state of mind to substantiate the charge of homicide,” McBryan said.

All other homicide deaths in Lancaster County so far this year which have resulted in criminal charges have included the charge of criminal homicide.

Lancaster County District Assistant Attorney Mark Fetterman was the “final authority for the charges that were filed” and approved the charges against Torres after the incident was fully investigated, according to a Lancaster police spokesperson. Torres was charged on April 12.

“The office was in contact with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police throughout the investigation and based upon the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident, it was determined that Torres did not act with the criminal state of mind required to support a criminal charge of homicide,” McBryan said. “In this case, a single punch resulted in the victim falling backward onto the sidewalk, tragically causing fatal injuries.”

Torres told investigators he used a cellphone to arrange two meetings with Gonzalez on the day of the incident with the intent of delivering crack cocaine in exchange for $80, according to the affidavit. A first delivery at a pub in the 700 block of High Street took place without incident at 3:15 p.m.

The second meeting on New Dorwart Street resulted in a physical struggle where Torres knocked Gonzalez to the ground. It was not clear what caused the altercation.

Investigators were able to identify Torres using video footage from the area. Torres was spotted entering a Manor Street address immediately after the altercation.

Torres turned himself in to police on April 20 and was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He is currently awaiting trial.

Torres has previously pleaded guilty to defiant trespass in 2014 and 2015, according to court records.