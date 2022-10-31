Police in Columbia have charged a man for his involvement in a 2020 crash that killed a woman.

Frederick Kilheffer, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle and a summary traffic offense.

Officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2020 to the 100 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported vehicle crash with entrapment. Mary Germer, 70, was driving a green Dodge Caravan eastbound and was struck by a gray Honda Odyssey Kilheffer was driving, according to previous reporting.

Kilheffer was traveling in the westbound lane and entered the eastbound lane, striking Germer’s vehicle nearly head on, according to the criminal complaint. A man who was driving behind Germer at the time of the crash said the impact was “so hard that it came back towards him, causing him to put his vehicle in reverse.”

EMS took Germer and Kilheffer to a local hospital for their injuries, and Germer later died of her injuries, according to previous reporting. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined her cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries due to the collision.

Kilheffer is free on $50,000 unsecured bail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing for 9 a.m. on Nov. 22, according to a criminal docket.