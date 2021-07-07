A man was charged with toppling over the Christopher Columbus bust at the Lancaster County Courthouse on June 30 and causing nearly $10,000 in damage to the county, according to Lancaster city police.

Francisco Rodriguez Jr., 34, who police say is homeless, admitted to knocking over the statue and throwing bricks through doors at the Lancaster County Courthouse and Lancaster County Probation office, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

It was the third time in just more than a year that the Christopher Columbus bust on Lenox Lane has been vandalized, according to newspaper records.

Police said that damage to the statue alone totaled approximately $7,868.90.

Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of institutional vandalism and two misdemeanors for the same charge, according to court records. He was also charged with possessing an instrument of a crime (the bricks) — both misdemeanors.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $15,000 monetary bail, according to court records. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 16 in front of district judge Andrew LeFever.

The toppling of the bust and other vandalism happened days after a statue of Supreme Court justice John Marshall on Franklin & Marshall College campus was defaced.

In June 2020, someone sprayed red paint on the Columbus bust at the courthouse. And the statue was toppled less than a month later, on July 25.

Two women were charged with institutional vandalism and criminal mischief for the incident. In March, they were accepted into Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition to settle the charges, according to newspaper records.

Both were placed on probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service at the courthouse. They also had to pay $2,090 each in court costs.