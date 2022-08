A man was arrested for assaulting his girlfriend while she held their two month old child, Susquehanna Regional Police say.

Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute in East Donegal Township on July 30 shortly after 4 a.m. There they arrested 24-year-old Shawn Dumond and charged him with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

He is being transported to Lancaster County Prison for arraignment.