A Lancaster man has been charged after threatening to shoot a woman while video chatting with her.

Anthony Santiago-Malave, 21, no address given, was video chatting with a woman when he showed a gun on screen and said he was going to shoot up the woman's house April 4, Lancaster city police said.

He kept threatening the woman, and told her he was going to show up at her house with the gun, police

The woman told police she was worried for her and her children's safety.

Santiago-Malave was charged with terroristic threats, according to court documents. He was committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $150,000 bail.

