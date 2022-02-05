A Chester County man repeatedly made threatening and obscene comments toward multiple state police dispatchers in East Lampeter Township, at times threatening to rape and kill them, according to state police.

Christopher Martin Evans, 39, of Oxford, Chester County, threatened four different dispatchers at the state police station at 2099 Lincoln Highway East during a series of phone calls beginning just after 9:45 p.m. July 11, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Evans was charged Jan. 29 with four counts of terroristic threats and four counts of harassment.

In one call, Evans told a female dispatcher he was going to rape her and “when he was finished she was supposed to thank him for it,” police said. In another call, Evans threatened multiple times to kill a second dispatcher, also calling her degrading names.

Other dispatchers also were subjected to similar obscene and degrading language, according to the affidavit.

Evans directly identified himself during one of the calls, telling a dispatcher that state police “needs to bow … down to Christopher Martin Evans,” also referring to the dispatcher in dehumanizing terms, according to the affidavit.

The dispatchers, who told investigators Evans may have been under the influence of an unknown substance at the time, repeatedly told him to report a police emergency or they would disconnect his calls.

Evans later told police he was drunk and venting when he made the calls, which came during a psychological breakdown. Evans seemed “disgusted and upset with himself” when he was told what he had said during the calls, saying he was sorry and would never call them again, according to the affidavit.

Evans also told police he had made threatening calls to the White House in the past.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Evans. He has not been arrested, court records show.

A preliminary hearing date has not been scheduled.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.