A homeless man has been charged with multiple felonies after he was connected to a series of thefts and burglaries across Little Britain Township dating back to last fall that saw more than $3,000 in property stolen, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Branden Juhl Kasan, 37, was charged with three counts of burglary, nine counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft from a motor vehicle following a string of eight thefts that took place between September and March, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The thefts began when Kasan entered a shed on a residence on Horseshoe Lane on Sept. 1, taking a pistol and rifle valued at a combined $200, police said. Another seven thefts took place through March 20, with Kasan taking fishing poles, a bow and arrows, knives, electronics, gift cards and other items valued at a combined $3,365.50.

In one January theft, Kasan took a 2006 Chrysler 300, which was later recovered the same day less than a mile away with multiple items missing, according to the affidavit. Kasan took a 2005 Toyota Highlander the following month and left the vehicle trapped in the snow less than a mile away, taking nothing inside.

Kasan was spotted carrying a stolen propane tank from a camper and placing it into a pickup trick in the 600 block of King Pen Road, police said. A search of the camper uncovered multiple stolen items.

Investigators searched the area, eventually locating a campsite in the woods nearby with additional stolen items, according to the affidavit. Kasan was found inside a tent at a second campsite in the 100 block of Sleepy Hollow Road where he was squatting and arrested on an outstanding warrant on March 30.

Kasan told investigators he used the stolen gift cards because they were “safer than cash” and claimed that he had legally purchased several of the stolen items from Walmart, police said.

A witness told investigators that Kasan would get “methed up” before the thefts, specifically targeting empty houses, according to the affidavit. The witness said many of the stolen items were given away, sold or pawned.

A preliminary hearing for Kasan has not been scheduled, court records show.

Kasan is currently awaiting trial for separate charges of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and criminal mischief, according to court records.