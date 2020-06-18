An East Hempfield Township man stole nearly $250,000 from his mother while acting as her power of attorney over the course of several years, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office said.

Jeffrey S. Weit, 57, made 237 transactions from his mother's account since 2013, including after her death in 2018, the district attorney's office said.

In all, Weit stole $248,855 from his mother for personal use and business expenses, police said.

Lititz Borough police became aware of the thefts after several missing payments to Luther Acres, the care facility where Weit's mother lived, were reported by family.

Police found that since Weit's mother moved into the care facility, 73 payments were either late or completely missed. In 2018, there was an outstanding balance of over $200,000 owed to Luther Acres, the district attorney's office said.

After an investigation involving Lititz Borough police, the district attorney's office and its Elder Abuse Unit, Weit is charged with two counts of felony theft.

Weit surrendered at District Jude Edward Tobin's office. Tobin arraigned Weit on the felonies and set bail at $200,000 unsecured.

Earlier this month, a Halifax woman and her boyfriend were also charged after an investigation found that they stole $100,000 from the woman's father while serving as his power of attorney. Both were charged with eight felony counts of theft and conspiracy.

