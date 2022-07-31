Lancaster city police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing early Sunday.

After a search for the suspect, police located and arrested Alex Lamont Baker, 31, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:36 a.m. in the 700 block of East Chestnut Street, where they found a man, of L ancaster, with “a deep laceration across his face, extending from ear to ear,” the release said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After questioning witnesses, police were able to identify Baker as a suspect, according to the release.

Police determined the two men had been in an argument before the alleged attack and that Baker had “obtained a box-cutter from a nearby residence, approached the victim again, grabbed the victim by the hair and deliberately cut the victim across his face,” the release said.

Baker is charged with aggravated assault.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next