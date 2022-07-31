Lancaster city police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing early Sunday.

After a search for the suspect, police located and arrested Alex Lamont Baker, 31, according to a news release.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 6:36 a.m. in the 700 block of East Chestnut Street, where they found a man, of L ancaster, with “a deep laceration across his face, extending from ear to ear,” the release said. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After questioning witnesses, police were able to identify Baker as a suspect, according to the release.

Police determined the two men had been in an argument before the alleged attack and that Baker had “obtained a box-cutter from a nearby residence, approached the victim again, grabbed the victim by the hair and deliberately cut the victim across his face,” the release said.

Baker is charged with aggravated assault.