A Manor Township man is facing charges after police say he shot a woman in the leg Tuesday night in Lancaster city.

Taireeque Gant, 21, is charged with aggravated assault, possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and recklessly endangering another person.

Officers were dispatched around 11:17 p.m. to the 900 block of Union Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 20-year-old woman had arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her lower leg, police said.

She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators determined there was an altercation involving at least two women, during which Gant fired "at least one shot," striking the woman in the leg, police said.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, and Gant was arrested after he was seen at a residence in the 200 block of Walnut Street in Columbia.

Gant is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Adam Witkonis at 10 a.m. July 28.

The shooting on Union Street was the second shooting reported in Lancaster city on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, three men were shot less than 2 miles away in the 100 block of Green Street.

In the Green Street shooting, which happened around 6 p.m., police said it seemed like at least two shooters walked up to a house and opened fire on the men. Police added that a third gunmen might have shot at the other two gunmen afterward.