A 28-year-old Lancaster man was charged with three felonies after shooting himself in the leg while running from police on Saturday in Lancaster city, according to court documents.

Deequan Ryheem Norris, of the 400 block of Strawberry Street, shot himself in the right leg on Saturday in the 400 block of Manor Street, shortly after 4 p.m., police said.

Norris was inside a West King Street building that was condemned, police said, when they were called there for trespassing.

Norris ran out the back of the building, eventually getting to Manor Street, when he tried to pull a gun from his "waistband area" and shot himself, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Norris limped to the sidewalk, police said, and told the officer, "I shot myself," according to the affidavit. He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and received treatment.

Police recovered a .380 semi-automatic handgun at the scene with one empty casing, police said. No shots were fired by police.

Norris is being charged with criminal trespassing, possession of a firearm prohibited and firearms not to be carried without a license.

Norris isn't allowed to have a firearm after he was convicted in a robbery in 2014, according to the affidavit.

