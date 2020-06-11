A man was charged with a felony and misdemeanor charge of cruelty to animals after police say he shot a cat in the paw with a rifle.
Police were dispatched to a shots fired call at 1225 Kleinfeltersville Road in Clay Township on June 10.
Austin Dale Weaver, 22, who's last known address was in Stevens, shot a cat in the paw around 7:05 p.m., according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.
Weaver used a .22-caliber rifle, police said.
Questions to the police about the why Weaver shot the cat were not immediately returned to LNP | LancasterOnline and an affidavit of probable cause had not yet been filed, according to online records.
