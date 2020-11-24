Lancaster city police arrested a man after he fired two gunshots at a vehicle following a fight on Sunday night.

Police charged Emilio Emanuel Lopez, 24, of no fixed address, with aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person, according to court documents.

Lopez was the driver a silver Mitsubishi that blocked traffic in the 400 block of Strawberry Street around 7:38 p.m., police said. Lopez was waiting in his car for a person from a nearby residence.

A driver in another car, which was blocked from moving, honked their horn at Lopez, which caused a fight between the drivers, according to police.

Lopez pulled out a handgun and fired "at least" two shots at the other car before leaving the scene, police said. No one in the other was hit by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Police did not specify how many people were in the vehicle Lopez is accused of shooting at.

Officers found two shell casings in the area, police said.

Lopez was later pulled over by officers and arrested, according to police.

He's currently in Lancaster County Prison on $1,000,000 monetary bail, according to court documents. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Adam Witkonis.

