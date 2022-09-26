A Manheim man shot and injured two women after an argument early Sunday morning, according to borough police.

Police charged Dustin Michael Wolf, 40, with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, defiant trespassing, firearms not to be carried without a license and criminal mischief, according to a criminal docket.

Borough officers responded at 3:15 a.m. Sunday to the 100 block of South Pitt Street for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a 47-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to their hands and arms, police said. They were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

The women and other witnesses identified Wolf as the shooter, police said. Witnesses also told officers that the shooting happened after an argument, and that Wolf and the women knew each other.

Witnesses said that Wolf was attending a party at the location and was "causing problems", said the criminal complaint. Wolf was asked to leave the party. He returned an hour later with his hands in his pockets, and a witness said he heard one shot and saw a flash from a second shot fired by Wolf, the criminal complaint said.

Wolf also slashed the tires of three different vehicles, causing a total of $680 in damages, according to Wolf's criminal complaint.

Officers established a perimeter at Wolf's residence in the first block of South Main Street, and they arrested him without incident.

District Judge Joshua Keller arraigned Wolf on his charges on Sunday and scheduled Wolf's preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Randall Miller for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.

Wolf is currently in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.