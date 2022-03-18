A Delaware man crashed a car with a 15-year-old girl inside while trying to get away from police on Wednesday night in East Lampeter Township, according to police.

William Edward Sawyer, 35, was in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord with the teen girl parked at American Music Theater when officers first approached the vehicle around 3:48 a.m. on March 16, according to East Lampeter Township police. When police asked Sawyer to get out of the car after seeing suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia “in plain view,” Sawyer put the car in gear and drove off toward Route 30.

He crashed the car after failing to turn from the Route 30 bypass exit ramp onto Old Philadelphia Pike (Route 340), hitting a guard rail, police said. Sawyer got out of the car and tried to run but was arrested shortly after.

The girl, who was also from Delaware, was taken into protective custody before being released to a parent, police said.

Sawyer is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police and misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child and drug-related charges, according to police. He was also charged as a fugitive from justice because he was wanted for a felony charge involving a firearm in New Castle, Delaware.

Sawyer is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to pay $150,000 bail, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 29 in front of District Judge Denise Commins.