A 74-year-old East Hempfield Township man inappropriately touched a 10-year-old girl at his home in the fall of 2019, police said.

Charles Reed, of the 1100 block of Graystone Road, was charged Thursday with unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault under the age of 13 and corruption on minors, according to a criminal docket.

The Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency sent the East Hempfield Township Police Department a referral report involving the girl and Reed, according to an affidavit of probable cause. East Hempfield Detective Ryan Kelly spoke with an officer from the St. Marys Police Department in Elk County, who reported that the girl told another child about the incident.

The girl told her mother that Reed inappropriately touched her sometime between October and November 2019, according to the affidavit.

Kelly spoke with Reed at his home on May 20, 2022, and Reed confirmed the girl visited sometime before Thanksgiving in 2019, according to the affidavit.

During a forensic interview at Smethport Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl told police that Reed touched her leg repeatedly while she was inside his home despite kicking his him away, according to the affidavit. The girl later fell asleep in another room, and said she awoke to Reed again touching her thighs.

The girl said during the interview that Reed was aware in both instances that she was uncomfortable, she pushed him away several times and told him to stop, according to court documents. She also told police she kept the incident a secret because she was scared.

Reed is in Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 before Magisterial District Judge Brian Chudzik, according to a criminal docket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Allison Roush at the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 717-898-3103.