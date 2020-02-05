A Lancaster man was charged with multiple felonies after police say he shot a handgun two times inside the American Legion on Arcadia Road on Jan. 18 at 10:45 p.m.

The shots happened following a dispute during a private party, according to Lancaster city police. No one was shot.

Alejandro Oyola Rivera, 38, was identified as the shooter, after police reviewed surveillance video from the venue, police said.

After Rivera shot the gun, another man tackled him and knocked the gun away, according to police.

The gun was reported stolen in 2016, police said.

Rivera was arrested nearly two weeks later, on Jan. 31, after he tried running from police during a traffic stop where he was the passenger, according to Lancaster city police.

Police said they had to use an electronic control weapon – better known as a Taser or stun gun – to arrest Rivera near South Ann and East King streets.

While no one was shot, two people were injured from the fight, according to police.

Rivera is charged with felony counts of persons not to possess firearms, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and a summary offense of discharging a firearm within Lancaster city limits, according to police.

He was also charged with another felony for trying to flee and a summary for having an open container in the vehicle, police said.

Rivera is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail.

