Two people were seriously injured and a horse was killed in Paradise Township after a Chester County man crashed into them early Sunday morning, fleeing the scene and abandoning his vehicle when it burst into flames, according to state police.

David Wayne Pulket, 41, of Atglen, struck the horse and buggy in the 500 block of Strasburg Road around 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

Pulket then fled the scene, driving about a mile down the road until his vehicle was engulfed in flames, police said. Pulket escaped the vehicle and ran about four miles from the scene until he was found and arrested by troopers.

A supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications did not have information as to whether anyone was transported to a hospital due to the crash.

Pulket had a BAC between 0.10% and 0.16% at the time.

He was charged with three counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, two counts of accidents involving injury while not licensed, two counts of driving under the influence and eight summary traffic violations.

Judge Raymond Sheller set Pulket’s bail at $100,000. Pulket was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post bail, court records show.

Pulket will face preliminary hearing before Sheller on Dec. 17.