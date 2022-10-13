A man who police say crashed his vehicle into a PPL utility pole earlier this month and left thousands of Manheim Township residents without power has been charged.

Police charged George Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster with DUI and careless driving, Manheim Township police said in a release on Thursday.

Hetrick drove his BMW off the road during a left-hand curve just after noon on Oct. 1 in the 300 block of East Roseville Road in Manheim Township, police said. He then drove through front yards of several residences, crashed into mailboxes and shrubbery and hit a PPL utility pole, shearing it off in two places. Thousands of residents in the area lost power for 10 hours as a result of the pole being hit, police said.

A witness told officers that Hetrick was speeding on a wet roadway when he went off the road at the curve, according to police. An officer arrived at the scene to find Hetrick’s car resting up against an uprooted tree.

Nine separate homes close to the pole Hetrick hit lost major kitchen appliances due to a power surge caused by the crash, police said. One residence that took the brunt of the surge will have to be completely rewired, police said.

Police said on Thursday that there is currently no estimate of loss caused by the crash

Hetrick showed signs of impairment from alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests, and an officer took him into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said. Hetrick was also uncooperative at police headquarters and refused to take a breathalyzer test, police said.

A court document indicates Hetrick is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:25 a.m. on Nov. 23.