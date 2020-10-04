A Lancaster City man was fatally shot Saturday night in the 600 block of High Street, and another man has been charged with killing him, police said.

The victim, Josean Martinez, 40, was shot once in the chest about 9:45 p.m. and was pronounced dead a short time later at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster City police said in a news release.

Police charged Geraldo Rosario, 57, with criminal homicide early Sunday for allegedly shooting Martinez after a verbal confrontation.

The nature of the dispute and the circumstances leading to the shooting were not immediately known, police said.

Police said a third male was involved in the confrontation, but they released no information about his involvement.

Rosario and the other male did not flee after the shooting and were there when officers arrived.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 717-735-3300.

