Police have charged a man stemming from a standoff that ended peacefully after roughly six hours on Monday evening.

Charles Arthur Christopherson, 50, is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors. Christopherson is listed as being from Quarryville in court documents, but state police initially said he was from Merrill, WI.

State police said troopers were called to the 400 block of Buck Road around 10:56 a.m. on Monday for a disturbance.

Christopherson had a loaded gun pointed at two men − a 58-year-old and a 48-year-old − and didn't listen to troopers' commands, state police said in a press release.

The Special Emergency Response Team, known as SERT, and a large police presence including troopers and other law enforcement agencies, was in the area until around 5:25 p.m., LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday evening.

Christopherson was arrested by SERT without incident, state police said.

Witnesses told LNP | LancasterOnline that police deployed a device that created a loud bang and released smoke around 3:55 p.m.

Witnesses also said a drone flew overhead and that police used a public-address speaker various times calling for a man they called Chris.

No one was injured in the standoff, according to police.

Christopherson is charged in two separate criminal dockets, both at judge Stuart Mylin's Quarryville courtroom.

In one charging docket, he's charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited; he's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

In another docket, Christopherson is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault -- both misdemeanors -- along with a summary offense of harassment.

It is unknown if he is currently in Lancaster County Prison.

For more Lancaster County news: