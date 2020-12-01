Police have charged a man stemming from a standoff that ended peacefully after roughly six hours on Monday evening.

Charles Arthur Christopherson, 50, is charged with three felonies and six misdemeanors. Christopherson is listed as being from Quarryville in court documents, but state police initially said he was from Merrill, WI.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Christopherson and a man who lives at the home had a fight the night before, on Sunday, that ended with Christopherson being held down after punching the other man.

He told the man, "You need to sleep sometime. I'm always awake. I'll kill you; I'll shoot you," police wrote in the affidavit.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, the man had called over a friend to the house, according to the affidavit. When the second man arrived, he entered the house after knocking numerous times and sat at the kitchen table.

Shortly after that, Christopherson walked into the kitchen, pointed a pump-action shotgun at the man and said, "who the (expletive) are you?" according to the complaint.

The man told police Christopherson had his finger on the trigger as he pointed the shotgun at him, according to the affidavit.

The man pulled out his pistol and pointed it back at Christopherson while the third man called police, according to the affidavit. The two men in Christopherson's residence were told by dispatchers to leave the residence.

When state police arrived around 10:56 a.m., they determined Christopherson had pointed a loaded gun at two men − a 58-year-old and a 48-year-old − and didn't listen to troopers' commands, according to a press release.

The Special Emergency Response Team, known as SERT, and a large police presence including troopers and other law enforcement agencies, was in the area until around 5:25 p.m., LNP | LancasterOnline reported Monday evening.

Witnesses told LNP | LancasterOnline that police deployed a device that created a loud bang and released smoke around 3:55 p.m.

Witnesses also said a drone flew overhead and that police used a public-address speaker various times calling for a man they called Chris.

Christopherson was arrested by SERT without incident, state police said. No one was injured in the standoff.

Christopherson is charged in two separate criminal dockets, both at judge Stuart Mylin's Quarryville courtroom.

In one charging docket, he's charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of possession of a firearm prohibited; he's also charged with two misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and two misdemeanor counts of simple assault.

In another docket, from Sunday's incident, Christopherson is charged with terroristic threats and simple assault -- both misdemeanors -- along with a summary offense of harassment.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 combined monetary bail − bail was set at $25,000 for Sunday's incident, and $225,000 for Monday's standoff.

