A man caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to a New Holland neighborhood over the course of a single night, according to New Holland police.

William Matthew Buehler, 28, of New Holland, damaged 21 vehicles and a residence in the 300 block of Valley View Drive, off Brimmer Avenue near New Holland Park, shortly after 2 a.m. on Nov. 20, said Sgt. Mark Willwerth.

Over the course of about 45 minutes, Buehler walked around the neighborhood, picking random vehicles and breaking windows, flattening tires and keying cars, Willwerth said. Buehler also appeared at one point to urinate on a vehicle.

The damage was mostly targeted at cars in the area, though one residence was also damaged. The damage was discovered around 5:30 a.m.

Multiple residential surveillance cameras captured Buehler and the vehicle he used to flee the area.

Willwerth attributed the speed police were able to identify Buehler to the surveillance cameras.

“I definitely applaud the residents from having (the cameras) and for sharing that information with us,” he said.

Investigators later spoke with Buehler but were unable to obtain any kind of motive for the destruction.

Police believe Buehler cased more than $21,000 in damage, though they’re still waiting on estimates for some vehicles. Some residents are still finding damage to vehicles days later, Willwerth said.

Anyone in the area who finds additional damage is urged to contact police.

Buehler was charged with a single count of criminal mischief, a felony offense. Willwerth said charging Buehler with multiple counts of criminal mischief would have lowered the grade to a misdemeanor or summary offense.

Buehler was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Friday after he was unable to post a $25,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.