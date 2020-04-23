A Harrisburg man was hiding in the shrubs when cops were called for a burglary in Leola on Monday, according to East Lampeter Police.
Matthew Kyle Edwards, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with taking $10,000 worth of guns, World War II memorabilia and other antiques from a house on Holly Drive at 8:09 a.m., April 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
Police said that Edwards also caused $300 worth of damage to a door of the house.
When police arrived, a witness told them that he saw a man in a grey sweatshirt taking long guns from the property, according to the affidavit.
Police said they found Edwards hiding in the shrubs and that Edwards got up and ran.
Police used a taser to end the "brief foot chase," and arrested him.
Edwards later told police that he used to work for the man, according to the affidavit.
Edwards was charged with a felony count of burglary and a summary offense of criminal mischief.
He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5 at district judge B. Denise Commins' office.