A Harrisburg man was hiding in the shrubs when cops were called for a burglary in Leola on Monday, according to East Lampeter Police.

Matthew Kyle Edwards, 29, of Harrisburg, was charged with taking $10,000 worth of guns, World War II memorabilia and other antiques from a house on Holly Drive at 8:09 a.m., April 20, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police said that Edwards also caused $300 worth of damage to a door of the house.

When police arrived, a witness told them that he saw a man in a grey sweatshirt taking long guns from the property, according to the affidavit.

Police said they found Edwards hiding in the shrubs and that Edwards got up and ran.

Police used a taser to end the "brief foot chase," and arrested him.

Edwards later told police that he used to work for the man, according to the affidavit.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Edwards was charged with a felony count of burglary and a summary offense of criminal mischief.

He is currently in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 5 at district judge B. Denise Commins' office.

For more Lancaster County news: