A Reading man broke into a West Earl Township business and attempted to steal an entire ATM, according to West Earl Township police.

Petro Joseph Delmonico, 51, was charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and possessing an instrument of crime.

Delmonico broke into the Dutch Lane Bowling Alley at 4311 Oregon Pike around 3:12 a.m. Monday and strapped the ATM to a dolly, police said in a news release. Investigators believe Delmonico, who was acting alone, was attempting to steal the entire machine.

Broken windows and tools used to break into the building were found inside the bowling alley, police said.

Officers arrived at the bowling alley to find Delmonico’s Suzuki SUV parked in the rear. Delmonico ran from the building to the vehicle and fled the scene.

Police lost track of Delmonico, but the car was later found abandoned at a property in the 100 block of East Farmersville Road around 9:20 a.m., according to the news release.

Reading City police later arrested Delmonico at his residence.

Delmonico was released from Lancaster County Prison on Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan Heisse on Nov. 8.

Delmonico previously pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in Berks County in 1992, being sentenced to three years of probation, according to court records. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence in 2006, to which he was sentenced to 11 to 23 months of confinement and four years of probation.