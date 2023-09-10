A 21-year-old man was charged with burglary last week after police say he flooded a Lititz Borough home in July.

A resident of East Lockup Lane told police July 31 someone entered their home while they were away and caused damage.

The intruder clogged a sink in an upstairs bathroom and turned on the water, causing it to overflow and leak through the floor, police said. The person also placed an outdoor garden hose through a ground-level window and turned it on, allowing water to flow into the home.

The flooding caused more than $7,000 in damage, police said.

Dylan Louie Getz of New Holland was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with one count each of burglary and criminal mischief.

Getz was released on $5,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 21 with Judge Edward A. Tobin.

