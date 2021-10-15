A Philadelphia man bit a Manor Township police officer on the wrist during a traffic stop that led to drug charges last week, police said.

Police had to shock Larry Mills, 38, with a Taser on Friday when Mills stopped cooperating after the traffic stop on Stonemill Road, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

The officer, who was not identified, was treated at a hospital and released. Mills was also treated and released.

Mills had about 18 grams of cocaine, 32 bags of fentanyl, 10 grams of marijuana, suboxone, a scale and $1,600 cash, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Mills is charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver and one count each of aggravated assault, escape, resisting arrest and driving under suspension. He was being held at Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $500,000 bail.