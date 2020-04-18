A man wearing a white mask and a gray hoodie attempted to rob Lynda’s Fuel and Deli on Saturday afternoon, according to Ephrata police.

The robbery happened at 4:05 p.m. at the business located at 477 North Reading Road, police said

The man walked in the store and waited for another customer to leave, police said. He then showed the clerk a note that said he was armed with a gun.

Police said that the man left after becoming impatient when the clerk didn't give him anything immediately.

He was described as a skinny man wearing a white medical or dust mask, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray winter gloves and pants, police said.

He left driving a black Hyundai SUV with the license plate covered with a dark cloth, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ephrata Police at 717-738-9200.

