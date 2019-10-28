A Lancaster man is behind bars after police say he attacked his girlfriend and a man with “pepper spray,” beat them with a wooden post and threw rocks at them for more than 10 minutes.

Dwayne Anthony Tyler, 32, of the 700 block of South Plum Street, is charged with 12 counts, including aggravated assault, falsely identifying himself to police officers, stalking, and manufacture, delivery or intent to deliver drugs.

Tyler was in Lancaster County Prison Monday after failing to post bond, which is set at $150,000.

Police responded to a call of a fight early Saturday evening, Oct. 26.

Officers found three individuals at the scene but later determined one of them — Tyler — was not a victim but an assailant, according to police.

The victims told police Tyler attacked them with “pepper spray” then picked up a 4-foot wooden post and started beating them with it.

The male victim suffered a laceration on his head and bruises and cuts on his hands, while the woman, who is Tyler’s girlfriend, suffered a potentially broken left hand, a puncture on her right leg and a laceration to the head, according to a criminal complaint.

Police also say the victims allege Tyler forced them to carry his belongings or risk physical harm. In the complaint, police said Tyler’s girlfriend said he “controls every aspect of her life” and routinely beat her with a baseball bat and crowbar.

Initially, Tyler misidentified himself to officers as “Dwayne Brown,” according to the criminal complaint, and had a host of drugs in his possession.

They include: synthetic marijuana, suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine and paper sleeves police suspect to be laced with heroin and/or fentanyl.

He also had brass knuckles and digital scales, according to the criminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing for Tyler before president Judge Dennis Reinaker is scheduled Thursday morning, Oct. 31.