Officers arrested a Manheim man after police say he punched a man in the face after knocking on his door, threw several items out of a window and attacked an elderly couple across the street from his apartment late last month.

Eugene E. Stokes Jr., 37, was charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and burglary and four other misdemeanors, according to court dockets.

Officers went to the first block of South Charlotte Street in Manheim at 2:51 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, for a report man who appeared to be drunk knocking on doors, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Before officers arrived, Stokes had knocked on a door and punched the man who opened it in the nose and mouth, police said in the affidavit. The man was able to force his door shut again.

Stokes then forced his way into another person's room and threw several things outside through a window he had broken, police said. Stokes then went and sat on the porch of the apartments, which he is listed as living at.

A witness told police that as an elderly couple walked down the street and asked if Stokes was OK, he crossed the street to attack them. Stokes hit the woman, grabbed the man and pushed him back against a wall, and then punched him, causing him to fall, police said.

The man hit his face on the sidewalk and had a silver-dollar sized wound, exposing the skull on his face, according to the affidavit.

An officer tased Stokes after he didn’t listen to commands as he was taken into custody.

Police said they found a glass pipe with burnt ends inside his front pants pocket.

Stokes is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault and simple assault, along with misdemeanor charges for simple assault, criminal mischief for damaging property, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on January 13 in front of District Judge Scott Albert.

Bail was denied "due to the nature of the offenses/safety of the community," according to court documents.