A New Providence man is charged with six felony counts after police say he led a violent domestic rampage against a woman, then tried to burn down his home.

Michael Shawn Garvin, 44, of the 500 block of Lancaster Pike, is charged with felony counts of strangulation, arson, reckless burning or exploding and possessing explosive materials and several misdemeanor domestic assault, harassment and terroristic threats charges.

State police say the female victim contacted them about the incident, which occurred around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 13.

According to a police affidavit, the victim said Garvin shoved her onto the kitchen floor. He proceeded to kick the victim and threatened to pour acid on her, charging documents state.

At one point, Garvin pinned the victim down, grabbed a soft object and stuck it in her mouth, also blocking her nasal passages, the affidavit states, causing her to have trouble breathing.

While pinned down, the victim recalled hearing Garvin’s belt unbuckling while he tried to lower her pants, according to the police complaint.

Later, the woman said she tried to leave the home to smoke but Garvin blocked her ability to leave and threatened to shoot her in the back, the complaint continues.

Later in the day, following the victim’s interview with police, Garvin called the victim and threatened that he would burn down their home if she didn’t return.

At 11 p.m., state troopers arrived at Garvin’s residence to arrest him. Just as they prepared to take him into custody, Garvin sent picture messages to the victim of him lighting a bedroom mattress on fire, according to the complaint.

Just as troopers arrested Garvin, smoke detectors went off in the home. A trooper extinguished the fire shortly afterward.

Garvin remains in Lancaster County prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For more Lancaster County police news: