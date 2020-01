A man assaulted a cashier before stealing cash from a Turkey Hill on Prospect Road in Columbia on Sunday and police are asking the public for help.

The robbery happened on Jan. 5 at 3:36 a.m., according to West Hempfield Township police.

Police said it was a man between 30 and 40 years old and that he’s about 5-foot-10 and around 195 pounds. He was wearing a red outfit and a hat.

The police ask that anyone with information call 717-285-5191.

