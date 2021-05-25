A Lancaster man assaulted multiple women downtown in the span of less than an hour on Tuesday, according to Lancaster police.

Phillip Choub, 28, of the 300 block of East Liberty Street, was charged with indecent assault and harassment.

A woman told authorities that Choub approached her from behind and grabbed her buttocks and then her arm when she turned to confront him in the 100 block of East Chestnut Street at around 11:43 a.m., police said in a news release.

An eyewitness told investigators that Choub later grabbed the waist of a second woman, who was wearing medical-type scrubs, and appeared to be trying to take her to the ground, police said. The news release did not state where the second incident occurred.

A third woman was later grabbed near Chestnut and Lime streets, according to the news release.

An eyewitness observed Choub assaulting the latter two women, though the victims were gone by the time officers arrived, police said. Choub began running when he realized the witness was following him.

The witness provided updated information to 911 dispatchers, who relayed this information to officers who were able to arrest Choub on an unrelated warrant near North Lime and East Fulton streets at around 12:30 p.m., according to the news release. The news release did not state what charges Choub was facing in the unrelated warrant.

Police are urging any victims or witnesses to the incidents to contact Detective Ryan Hockley by phone at 717-735-3317 or by email at hockleyr@lancasterpolice.com. Investigators are also reviewing security camera footage in the area.

Information on when Choub could face a preliminary hearing was not immediately available in court records.

Choub has previously pleaded guilty to numerous charges since 2016 including burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, intimidating a witness or victim, disorderly conduct and driving under the influence, court records show.