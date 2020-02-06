A Lancaster man assaulted a woman walking in the city around 10 p.m. on Feb. 3, demanded money, pulled up her shirt and took photos of her and threatened to rape her, according to Lancaster city police.

Daijan Anthony Brown, 20, of the 200 block of East Ross Street, was identified as the attacker after police used fingerprints he left on a vehicle where he assaulted the woman, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman told police that the attack happened at 9:59 p.m. as she was walking down the 300 block of Lancaster Avenue, police said.

According to police, Brown demanded money and told her not to yell and when she showed Brown that she didn’t have any cash, he forced her shirt up and took several pictures with his phone.

The woman told police she wasn’t able to get away and Brown then touched her and pulled her leggings down, taking more photos, police said.

Brown told the woman that if he was going to rape her, he “would’ve done it by now,” and then he said “Yeah, I should rape you,” police said.

The woman was able to convince Brown to stop assaulting her and get away, according to the affidavit.

He is charged with felony counts of robbery, criminal attempt of rape and sexual assault. He’s also charged with indecent assault, invasion of privacy, unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and possessing instruments of a crime.

Brown was arrested on Feb. 4 and taken to Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $150,000 bail, according to police.

