A man assaulted a staff member during a robbery at Turkey Hill convenience store in Ephrata Township, according to police.

Officers responded to the store on Rothsville Road at 4:25 a.m. Thursday. A man wearing a mask entered the store, confronted the clerk and demanded money, police said.

The man then assaulted the clerk and left the store, police said. The man was last seen on James Avenue. It is not clear if the man was able to get away with any money.

Police described the man as 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall and he was last seen wearing dark glasses and dark clothing.

Ephrata police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Bartholomew at 717-738-9200, ext. 240.