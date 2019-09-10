East Lampeter Township police arrested a Harrisburg man on Tuesday who was wanted for an August bank robbery in Manheim Township.

Christopher Benjamin Jr., 29 stole $1,996 at gunpoint from M&T Bank, 1603 Manheim Pike, shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 6, police said.

He was charged later in August with two felony counts of robbery and one charge each of simple assault and theft and police were searching for him.

Details of his arrest weren't immediately available. He was being held Tuesday at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $750,000 bail.

