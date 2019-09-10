East Lampeter Township police arrested a Harrisburg man on Tuesday who was wanted for an August bank robbery in Manheim Township.

Christopher Benjamin Jr., 29 stole $1,996 at gunpoint from M&T Bank, 1603 Manheim Pike, shortly before 11 a.m. Aug. 6, police said.

He was charged later in August with two felony counts of robbery and one charge each of simple assault and theft and police were searching for him.

East Lampeter police said they found Benjamin with a stolen 2001 Nissan Maxima about 3 a.m. Tuesday at Red Roof Inn, 2390 Lincoln Highway East.

He gave police a false name and was also found with stolen .45 caliber handgun, which he cannot possess because he's a convicted felon, police said.

East Lampeter police charged him with a firearm violation, receiving stolen property and giving false identification.

Benjamin was being held Tuesday at Lancaster County Prison unable to post $750,000 bail.

